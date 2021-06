Wong exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with left oblique discomfort, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Wong missed time earlier in the season due to a similar issue, and he was removed from Thursday's matchup after he struck out in the bottom of the third inning. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. It's not yet clear whether Wong will be forced to miss additional time.