Manager Craig Counsell said Wong (oblique) is expected to return from the injured list before the end of June, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Counsell indicated Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) won't be activated until at least July 1, but Wong is expected back sooner. The second baseman landed on the shelf with a strained left oblique Friday, which is the second time this season he's dealt with the injury. The 30-year-old missed about two weeks in April the first time around and should be out a bit longer this time after aggravating the injury, though he'll likely return within a month. Luis Urias should continue handling the bulk of the starts at the keystone until Wong is healthy.