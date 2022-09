Wong went 3-for-4 with three homers, five RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Reds.

Wong jumped on a four-seam fastball from Hunter Greene in the top of the second and sent it into the stands, putting the Brewers up 2-0. The second baseman came back with another two-run shot in the sixth, then added the final death blow to the Reds with a solo bomb in the eighth. Wong is hitting .400 over his last five games with four homers, nine RBI and five runs scored.