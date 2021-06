Wong went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three strikeouts in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Wong snapped his three-game hitting streak in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks, but he hit his third home run in the last five games during the eighth inning Friday. The 30-year-old has started in six of the seven contests since he returned from the injured list, and he's hit .310 with three home runs, two doubles, five RBI and five runs during that time.