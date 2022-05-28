site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Gets breather Saturday
Wong isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals.
Wong will get a rare day off after he hit .182 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts over the last five games. Mark Mathias will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
