Wong went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in a 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

Wong belted a two-run shot off Mitch Keller for his third home run over the past four games. After having hit only eight home runs through August 27, Wong has now has quickly increased his total to 11. The second baseman has been incredibly hot as of late. He is slashing .500/.591/1.167 over the past seven days. Wong's career slugging percentage is .397 over 1074 games played.