Wong went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Tigers.

The two teams combined for nine long balls on the night, and Wong took advantage of the conditions to double his homer total on the season. Since getting a breather May 22 after he was hit by a pitch the day before, the second baseman has slashed .333/.350/.615 over his last 10 games with two homers, two steals, seven runs and nine RBI.