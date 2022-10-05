site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Heads to bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Wong isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Although right-hander Merrill Kelly is starting for Arizona on Wednesday, Wong will be on the bench for the second time in the last three games. Luis Urias will start at the keystone and bat cleanup.
