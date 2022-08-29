Wong went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two doubles in a 9-7 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Wong reached two milestone statistical totals with his three-hit performance. The 31-year-old second-baseman reached double-digit home runs and 20 doubles for the third time in his career. Wong is slashing a respectable .249/.331/.420 which is good for a 1.8 Baseball-Reference WAR. He has hit two home runs over his past two games and if he can hit four more home runs this season he would match his career-high of 14.