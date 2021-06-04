Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left oblique.
Wong was initially considered day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game with the oblique injury, but it has now been determined that he will have to go on the injured list. Given that oblique injuries typically take weeks if not months to recover from, it seems unlikely that Wong will be able to return to Milwaukee before late June at the earliest. Pablo Reyes was recalled to the major-league roster in a corresponding roster move.