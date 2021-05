Wong went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Wong has alternated hitless and multi-hit appearances over his last 12 outings, but he has recorded at least three knocks four times during that span. This was one of his most complete performances of the season, though, as he ended just a home run short of the cycle while also plating two of the team's nine runs. He's hitting .280 on the season.