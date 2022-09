Wong (knee) went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Wong missed four games with left knee discomfort, and he wasn't able to make much of an impact in his return. He's gone 2-for-19 with five strikeouts through seven games this month, though the slump has yet to cost him the starting role at second base. The 31-year-old is slashing .245/.332/.414 with 11 home runs, 14 stolen bases, 37 RBI and 56 runs scored through 113 contests.