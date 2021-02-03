Wong signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Wong and the Brewers engaged in serious talks recently, and the two sides were able to reach an agreement Wednesday. The contract contains an $8 million club option for 2023. Wong spent the first eight years of his career in St. Louis and slashed .265/.350/.326 with one home run, 16 RBI and five stolen bases over 53 games in 2020. He'll likely take over at second base for the Brewers, while Keston Hiura should shift to first base.