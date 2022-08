Wong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the Cubs.

Wong scored on Christian Yelich's homer in the seventh inning, then hit a homer of his own in the eighth. Wong now has nine home runs on the season, although his last one came on Aug. 2. Wong has seen his batting average drop from .257 to .243 this month after going 14-for-64 with 16 strikeouts. He has swiped two bags this month, but will need to do more to stay fantasy relevant.