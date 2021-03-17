Wong went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs in Tuesday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Wong's home run came off a lefty -- quite a talented one in Clayton Kershaw -- on the first pitch of the game. Wong figures to see quite a few first pitches this season, as he has hit leadoff in every game he has appeared in this spring. He will almost surely open the regular season hitting leadoff against right-handed starters, and he may do the same against southpaws, as he posted a .370 OBP last year against lefties and Lorenzo Cain (quad) is not a lock to be ready for Opening Day.