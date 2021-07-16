The Brewers are expected to reinstate Wong (calf) from the 10-day injured list Friday or Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wong wasn't able to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break as the Brewers had anticipated, but after some additional time off to rest, the second baseman looks to be in a good spot health-wise following his latest calf-related setback. Based on Haudricourt's report, Wong doesn't look like he'll require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, though the 30-year-old may need to put in a full workout in front of the coaching and medical staff before officially rejoining the active roster. Whether Wong is reinstated Friday or Saturday, his return should translate to fewer starts in the infield for Jace Peterson and Pablo Reyes.