Wong went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

Wong singled, stole second and scored in the eighth inning after entering the game in the sixth as a pinch hitter. The second baseman is up to 15 steals this year, his highest total since he swiped 24 bags in 2019. He's up to a .247/.332/.413 slash line with 11 home runs, 37 RBI and 57 runs scored through 115 games, though it appears the lefty hitter has slipped into a platoon role at the keystone late in the year.