Brewers' Kolten Wong: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wong isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Wong will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with three strikeouts across the last two games. Luis Urias will start at second base and bat sixth.
