Brewers' Kolten Wong: Not starting Saturday
May 14, 2022
Wong isn't starting Saturday against the Marlins.
Wong will get a breather after he went 3-for-11 with a homer, a double, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over the last three games. Luis Urias will shift to the keystone while Mike Brosseau starts at the hot corner.
