Brewers' Kolten Wong: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Wong started the past nine games but will take a seat Sunday while mired in a 2-for-20 slump. Keston Hiura will start at the keystone against Philadelphia righty Aaron Nola.
