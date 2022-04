Wong went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

The overall numbers for Wong are still ugly, but he did a nice job setting the table in this one. Manager Craig Counsell seems committed to Wong as his leadoff man against right-handed pitching. Wong could probably use a few more performances like Tuesday's to secure his spot atop the order, although it's not like the Brewers have a lot of hitters forcing the issue.