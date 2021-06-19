site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: On bench Saturday
Wong isn't starting Saturday's game against Colorado.
Wong returned from the injured list Friday and went 1-for-5 in the loss to Colorado. Luis Urias will shift to second base while Daniel Robertson starts at the hot corner.
