Wong is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
It appears to be a regular day off for Wong, who has gone 4-for-9 with a walk, an RBI and four runs scored in two games since returning from the injured list. Jace Peterson is playing second base and batting leadoff in the series finale.
