Wong went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs scored and three walks in Sunday's 7-5 win over Miami. He also stole two bases.

Wong stuffed the stat sheet in Sunday's victory. He drilled a solo homer off of Elieser Hernandez in the fifth inning and added a pair of steals in the third and eighth frames. He's up to eight steals and five homers with a .257/.333/.431 slash line through 126 plate appearances.