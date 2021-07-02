Wong was placed on the injured list with left calf tightness Friday.
Wong returned from a four-game absence Thursday against the Pirates but had to exit the contest as the calf issue continued to persist. He'll now head to the injured list for the third time this season after previously dealing with two oblique issues. He'll be eligible to be reinstated when the club returns from the All-Star break July 16.
