Wong went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double, a walk and a strikeout during Sunday's 12-8 loss to the Yankees.

Wong went just 1-for-8 with two strikeouts over the first two games of the Brewers' weekend series against the Yankees, but he set the tone for Sunday's series finale with his three-run blast with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. The 31-year-old's performance marked the first time that he's recorded an extra-base hit since Aug. 30, and he's slashed just .225/.326/.325 with three runs, three RBI and two stolen bases since the start of September.