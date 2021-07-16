Wong (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Wong landed on the injured list with left calf tightness July 2, but he'll be activated ahead of the Brewers' first game after the All-Star break. The 30-year-old is starting at second base and leading off against the Reds on Friday. Since the start of June, Wong has hit .333 with five home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, eight runs and a stolen base across 11 games.
