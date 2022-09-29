site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Resting against left-hander
RotoWire Staff
Sep 29, 2022
Wong isn't starting Thursday against the Marlins.
Brewers are facing a left-handed pitcher (Braxton Garrett) for a second consecutive game, so Wong will head to the bench once again. Luis Urias will shift to the keystone while Mike Brosseau starts at third base.
