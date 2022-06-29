Wong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Wong made his return from a stint on the injured list due to a calf issue in Tuesday's 5-3 win, starting at second base while going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs. He should serve as Milwaukee's primary option at the keystone moving forward, though the lefty-hitting Wong will occasionally take a seat against left-handed starting pitchers. With southpaw Jalen Beeks on the hill for Tampa Bay in a day game after a night game, manager Craig Counsell decided it was a good opportunity to rest Wong.