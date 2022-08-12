site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-kolten-wong-resting-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Resting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 12, 2022
at
4:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Wong isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals.
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on the mound for St. Louis on Friday, so Wong will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Luis Urias will shift to second base while Mike Brosseau starts at third.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read