Wong (calf) will likely be activated shortly after the All-Star break, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's certainly encouraging news for Wong, who did some high-intensity workouts Friday and will continue with them this weekend. He has been limited by injuries to 53 games this season but has hit .291 with seven home runs in his 196 at-bats. A more exact return date for the 30-year-old should become clear at some point during the All-Star break.