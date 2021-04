Wong (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday to start against the Cubs, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

The 30-year-old landed on the injured list April 10 with oblique tightness, but he'll rejoin the lineup Friday after spending little more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Wong is 2-for-19 with five walks and two runs and will attempt to get on track now that he's healthy.