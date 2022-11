The Brewers picked up Wong's $10 million club option for 2023 on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wong has enjoyed some of his most productive seasons from the plate since signing with the Brewers in 2021, slashing .262/.337/.439 over the past two seasons. Barring a major drop-off in those numbers, Wong figures to resume his role as Milwaukee's everyday second baseman in 2023.