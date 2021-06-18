site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Returns from injury
Wong (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Wong will wind up missing two weeks with a strained left oblique. He returns in time for the second game a four-game series at Coors Field and will lead off and play second base Friday.
