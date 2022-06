Wong (calf) went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and a walk in a 5-3 win Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

In his first game since June 7, Wong doubled and scored in the sixth and walked and scored in the eighth. Before his stint on the injured list, he had primarily been hitting first but he hit fifth in Tuesday's contest. For the season, he's produced a .717 OPS, just a shade below his .726 career mark.