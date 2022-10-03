site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Sits Monday versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Wong isn't in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.
After going 2-for-4 with and an RBI Sunday, Wong will sit out against southpaw Tommy Henry. Luis Urias will take over at second base in his place and bat sixth.
