Wong (calf) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers don't have a scheduled off day until the All-Star break begins July 12, so it's not a major surprise to see Wong being held out after exiting Saturday's contest with calf tightness, Manager Craig Counsell said the team hopes the injury is the result of a cramp, which could allow the second baseman to return quickly after taking it easy for a day or two. Jace Peterson will cover the keystone in his place in Sunday's series finale.