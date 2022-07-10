site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-kolten-wong-sitting-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The lefty-hitting Wong will head to the bench with southpaw Jose Quintana on the. bump for Pittsburgh. Luis Urias slides over from his usual post at third base to replace Wong at the keystone.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read