Wong is dealing with a right calf injury and is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wong suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader, and he'll sit out Tuesday while receiving treatment. The 31-year-old hopes to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Keston Hiura will man the keystone in his place.