Wong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins.
The 30-year-old took the day off Tuesday and returned to the lineup Wednesday with his second homer of the season during the third inning, though the rest of the offense failed to provide any runs. Wong began the season 2-for-19 before landing on the injured list with an oblique issue, but he's 11-for-21 with two homers, three doubles, one stolen base, four RBI and five runs since returning from the injury last week.