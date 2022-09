Wong went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 over the Reds.

Wong followed up Thursday's three-homer outburst with another multi-hit effort. He's knocked multiple hits in four of his last six games, raising his season slash line to .254/.336/.440 through 469 plate appearances. Wong has swiped 16 bags in 21 attempts while scoring 63 runs this year.