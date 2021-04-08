Wong exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after aggravating his oblique injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wong was removed in the seventh inning, one day after missing Wednesday's game with the same ailment. He will be evaluated Friday, and manager Craig Counsell noted that time on the injured list would be a possibility -- though not certainty -- for Wong. Daniel Robertson and Dee Strange-Gordon are the likeliest candidates to pick up playing time at second base if Wong is forced to miss further game action.