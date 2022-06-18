Wong (calf) suffered a setback in his recovery and won't be activated by the start of the Brewers' upcoming homestead against the Cardinals that begins Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wong initially hoped to return from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, but he'll be unable to do so following his setback. It's not yet clear when the 31-year-old will be able to return to game action, but Luis Urias should continue to see most of the playing time at second base while Jace Peterson sees additional playing time at the hot corner in Wong's absence.