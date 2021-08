Wong went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Pirates during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He led off the game with his ninth homer of the year and first since July 24, but things didn't go Milwaukee's way for long. Wong is having a sluggish start to August, batting .195 (8-for-41) through 11 games, but he has hit safely in three straight.