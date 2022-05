Wong went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

The second baseman is still looking for his first home run this season, but he's propped himself up in the rotisserie game with his four steals to date. That matches the number of walks he's drawn in 2022. Wong is still leading off for Milwaukee against right-handed pitching despite a .271 OBP.