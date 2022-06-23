Wong (calf) was spotted Thursday taking part in agility drills in the outfield, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The activity is another minor step forward for Wong, who was seen swinging a bat in the cage earlier this week but has yet to advance to on-field batting practice or running the bases since landing on the injured list June 11 with a right calf strain. Wong is without a clear timeline for a return and is unlikely to make it back from the IL before the end of the month.