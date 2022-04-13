site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Takes seat Wednesday
Wong isn't starting Wednesday's game against Baltimore.
Wong will get a breather after he went just 1-for-12 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Keston Hiura will take over at the keystone and bat fifth.
