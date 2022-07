Wong went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a run and an RBI in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Red Sox.

Wong will take a three-game double streak into the series finale Sunday, when he'll start at second base and bat fifth. The 31-year-old has been on fire coming out of the All-Star break, slashing .429/.485/.679 with five extra-base knocks (one home run, four doubles), 10 runs, three RBI and a stolen base in eight games.