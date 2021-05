Wong went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

The second baseman went 0-for-12 over his prior three games, but his bat perked up Saturday. Since returning from an oblique strain in late April, Wong has gone 20-for-60 (.333) with two homers, one steal, five RBI and 10 runs in 16 contests.