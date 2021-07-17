Wong went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over the Reds.

Making his return from the injured list, Wong was immediately placed back in the leadoff spot and did an excellent job setting the table for the Brewers. The 30-year-old is slashing .299/.352/.488 on the season with seven homers, six steals, 21 RBI and 32 runs through 54 games.